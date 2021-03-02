Oliver Hudson looks unrecognisable in latest selfie – and fans are confused Goldie Hawn's son shared a selfie with his wife Erinn Bartlett

Oliver Hudson is renowned for his sense of humour and didn't disappoint over the weekend in his latest Instagram post.

Goldie Hawn's son posted a throwback selfie of himself with wife Erinn Bartlett to mark her birthday, and looked almost unrecognisable with curly hair styled in a middle parting.

What's more, the actor left fans slightly confused after tagging someone entirely different from his wife in the post – Gwyneth Paltrow!

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family

The father-of-three wrote: "Happy birthday my beautiful wife! 20 years we’ve been on this journey and I’m not sure who I’d be without you.

"No one understands me better than you. I lean on you more that you know and feel so crazy lucky you chose me to be your man! Happy bday poop! @gwynethpaltrow."

Oliver Hudson looked almost unrecognisable in a throwback photo with wife Erinn

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Should have known this post would have taken a wacky turn," while another wrote: "Haha love the name tag that's not your wife." A third added: "I love you two."

Oliver and his wife Erinn have been married since 2006, and share three children – Bodhi, Wilder and Rio.

As well as celebrating his wife's birthday over the weekend, Oliver also enjoyed another special occasion with his family – the Golden Globes.

Oliver and Erinn with their three children

Kate Hudson had been nominated for the Best Actress accolade for her role in Music, and her entire family joined her at her home in LA as she waited to hear if she had won at the virtual ceremony.

Oliver was pictured sipping a drink while helping his mum Goldie Hawn up from the sofa in one candid picture posted on Kate's Instagram account on the night.

It looked like the entire family had a night to remember, and got dressed up for the occasion. What's more, Kate had transformed her living space into a beautiful cinema room complete with an enormous projector screen.

Oliver with sister Kate Hudson

Oliver was incredibly proud of his sister's acting nod, although had jokingly revealed that he thought it wasn't right that he hadn't received a nomination in a funny video posted on Instagram following the award nomination announcements last month.

