Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson undergoes makeover - and he looks like Steve Jobs The star transformed his appearance

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson switched up his casual beach look for a more sensible vibe on Friday.

The actor ditched his sweats and baseball cap for a more clean-cut appearance to promote smart-drink, Liquid Focus.

In the video, Oliver was wearing a wire-framed pair of reading glasses and a black sweater and said he was sporting the "fake" eyewear and, "Steve Jobs turtleneck" to look smart!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oliver Hudson looks like Steve Jobs after epic makeover

But he went on to explain that with Liquid Focus you won't need to fake it because you'll feel more productive.

He captioned his post: "You will actually want to get stuff done when you take Liquid Focus. I'm not joking people! This productivity drink will help you crush your to-do list and just be a better person in general. Use code OLIVER for 20% off at morelabs.com."

Oliver looked very clean cut!

The funny promotional clip won over his fans, who adored his performance and wrote: "I'd buy anything Hudson sells," and, "just give this man an Oscar already!"

Oliver regularly delights his devoted followers with his amusing social media antics.

Oliver looked like Apple founder Steve Jobs

When his sister, Kate Hudson was nominated for a Golden Globe, he didn't congratulate her in the traditional way, but instead posted a comical, crying video.

The father-of-three was seen giving an impressive performance as he pretended to get emotional about the fact that both Kate and his sister-in-law Meredith Hagner – who stars in Palm Springs, which is up for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, had been recognised, but he hadn't.

He usually has a more casual style

Oliver wrote: "Didn't get nominated for a Golden Globe today.. Congrats @katehudson and @merediththeweasel .. I guess... You 'earned it'. You both were so 'deserving'. Thanks for nothing @goldenglobes."

It wasn't just his fans who found it hilarious. His mum had the best reaction when she commented: "Oliver, Oliver!!! I can't stop lol. Omg."

