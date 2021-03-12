Reese Witherspoon blowing a raspberry in slo-mo will make your day The mom of three said the video was made for her children

Reese Witherspoon has shared a brilliantly silly video of herself blowing the camera a raspberry in slow motion.

The mom of three shared that the video was also sent to her children, captioning the post: "Important videos I send to my kids...Happy Friday!"

Friends such as Diane Keaton were quick to comment with the cry-laughing and heart emojis, while country superstar Kelsea Ballerini added: "Hahaha I adore you."

Reese, who regularly takes to social media to share funny videos or moments throughout her day, recently shared a never-before-seen photo featuring her Big Little Lies co-stars, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

Reese and Zoë looked striking in red dresses, while Nicole rocked a tan dress, Laura modelled a green outfit and Shailene posed in a jumper and trousers combo.

Paying tribute to her co-stars, Reese wrote: "Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the women who lift me up and hold my dreams in their hearts!

"Celebrating every incredible woman in this world. We are always stronger together."

Reese uploaded several other pictures of her co-stars, including the five of them stood on a mountain overlooking a vast savannah.

The gallery also featured Reese alongside co-stars from other shows, including Jennifer Aniston, and her friends, including makeup artist Molly R. Stern.

Reese and her family live in LA and she shares her daughter Ava, 21, and Deacon Phillippe, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe while her and her husband Jim have seven-year-old son Tennessee together.

Reese and Ava often get told by fans about how much they look alike and have experienced being mistaken for each other in the past too.

Reese's daughter Ava is always mistaken for the actress

In 2017, Ava joined her mum at the Big Little Lies premiere in Hollywood, and was congratulated for her performance by a fan who thought she was Reese.

The actress opened up about the situation while chatting to E! News.

She said: "People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they congratulated her on her performance. She's like 'I'm not in the movie.'"

