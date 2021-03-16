Kim Kardashian's children makeover her kitchen – and it ends in disaster The family were trying to catch a leprechaun

Kim Kardashian and her children had a very sweet idea for St. Patrick's Day, however it all ended in disaster when Kim made a shocking discovery.

MORE: Kim Kardashian divides fans after North West straightens hair

The reality TV star's children decided to try and catch a leprechaun, and so they set a trap decorating a large part of the family's kitchen.

In a series of Instagram Stories clips, North set out how the trap works, including the leprechaun getting some garlic salt in its eyes before slipping on some Pan cooking spray.

The children had also used the cooking spray on parts of the table, and this would come back to haunt the reality star later.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's children transform her kitchen with disastrous results

After Kim's children had gone to bed, the doting mother began spreading glitter across the kitchen and leaving chocolate coins for her kids before starting the clean-up process.

But when she started cleaning, she found the cooking spray the youngsters had used wouldn't come off of her stone table.

"They went and stained my stone table with the Pan cooking spray," she sighed. "So now I'm trying to clean it up, but it's fully greased. So now my stone table is ruined all for this [expletive] leprechaun trap."

MORE: Kim Kardashian announces surprising new family addition

MORE: Kim Kardashian's filter-free appearance in new photo with North gets fans talking

North's trap seemed a little too violent for Kim as she walked through it, as the star captioned one of the videos: "It's getting dark. I said to catch the leprechaun not kill him!"

The star's stone table was ruined

The video clips contained lots of adorable moments including Chicago performing a small song and dance before getting all embarrassed.

"See, you dance and you sing and then get embarrassed, just like your mama," Kim sweetly jested with her daughter.

Kim recently shared a sweet photo of her stood alongside her daughters and the other women that make up her family, including siters Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie Jenner, her mum Kris Jenner and her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell.

Also in the snap was Kylie's daughter, Stormi and Khloe's daughter, Penelope.

Kim made sure her kids got some chocolate treats

Captioning the photo, Kim wrote: "Happy International Women's Day! "Today we celebrate each other – You women inspire me so much and I don't know what I would do without each and every one of you.

Here's to celebrating all women in the world! #InternationalWomensDay."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.