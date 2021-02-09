Michelle Obama celebrates big news with amazing photo - 'I can't wait' She's been waiting to tell fans

Michelle Obama had something very exciting to share with her fans on Tuesday and she did so with the most magical photo and heartfelt message.

The former First Lady admitted she’s been keeping her news under wraps but could finally reveal all to her loyal fans and followers.

Michelle looked picture-perfect in a colourful snapshot alongside some adorable puppets as she announced she is launching her very own children’s TV show.

"I've got some big news for you!” she wrote. "This is something I've been working on for a while now, and I'm so excited to finally be able to tell you all about it.

"Allow me to introduce two new friends of mine: Their names are Waffles and Mochi. And on March 16, we’ll be launching a new children’s show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi."

Michelle looked right at home with the characters in the sweet and homely image used to promote the show.

Michelle is beyond excited to launch her new show on Netflix in March

She continued: "It's all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes.

"Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs - and some tips for the kitchen."

Michelle went on to explain more: "In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as First Lady—and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young.

"I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and I’m hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.

Michelle admits she would have loved a show like hers when her and Obama's daughters were young

"That’s why as part of the show's commitment to helping families during the pandemic, we're working with our partners at @PHAnews to get fresh ingredients to families in need across the country so they can cook together at home.

"So that’s what #WafflesAndMochi is all about. I can’t wait for you and your children to join us on our adventures on March 16."

Her fans were over the moon with the news and wrote: "Love you so much Michelle!!! Thanks for being such an incredible role model for us all," and, "this is such a wonderful cause we definitely need a show like that to educate kids and families on values of healthy eating."

We can't wait either!

