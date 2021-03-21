Mario Falcone and fiancée Becky share hope for a June wedding in Italy - exclusive

Mario Falcone and Becky Miesner were forced to postpone their Italian wedding last May but as restrictions begin to lift they talk exclusively to HELLO! magazine about the prospect of getting married in 2021.

"We're not stressing. Everything is up in air. We hope to have the wedding in June, so we have to see how guests feel and if it's safe to fly," Mario tells us from their home in Essex. "I always wanted to get married in Italy because of my heritage and we found this venue on the coast with insane views."

Beauty salon owner Becky loved it too and after they flew out to visit she says: "It was a million times better than we could have ever imagined. But if we have to roll it on so be it. Who knows, by the time it goes ahead Parker could be old enough to make a speech."

Mario can't wait to marry his fiancée in Italy

This month marks exactly a year since Becky was supposed to be having her wedding dress fitting. "I chose my dress before I was even pregnant with Parker. I hope I still love it as much as I did," she says, as their first big day was postponed when she found out she was expecting. But the couple are determined that whatever decision is made about wedding take three, they won't let it dictate their plans for baby number two.

"Parker is so ready for a sibling, so we don't want to delay that happening for waiting on one day in our lives to go ahead," says Mario. "If the wedding doesn't happen this year, hopefully a little brother or sister will be on the cards."

Mario and Becky have been together for five years but have known each other since they were 18. "I was a bit of a bad boy back then apparently," admits Mario, who proposed within a year. "We clicked really quickly and we make a good team. We take the rough with the smooth.

"Even when Parker was small and we'd be up every couple of hours with him, we always used to make a rule that anything we said to each other between ten at night and six in the morning didn't count," he tells HELLO!

