Salma Hayek reveals how her teenage daughter inspired her latest project

Salma Hayek has revealed how her 13-year-old daughter Valentina, who she shares with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, has inspired her to become more green-fingered.

"The world would be a much healthier and happier place if we all could grow and eat more fresh food," the Hollywood actress tells HELLO! "As a mother this is everything.

MORE: Salma Hayek poses in towel in gorgeous makeup-free selfie

"I think my daughter's generation is so smart and I'm constantly in awe of how she and her friends want to make this world a better place, particularly when it comes to climate change and our environment."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma encourages fans to get gardening and planting

Salma, 54, is backing the Million Gardens Movement alongside celebrities including Harrison Ford, Karlie Kloss and Nicole Scherzinger, after hearing about it through her close friend Kimbal Musk, who started the charity with philanthropist Frank Giustra.

MORE: Salma Hayek teases 70s-inspired look with crop top

MORE: Remember when Salma Hayek had pink hair?

It aims to inspire people to grow their own food, whether it's in a garden or a window box, to create a happy and healthier world, and officially launches on March 20 with 'Plant a Seed Day'.

"I think my daughter's generation is so smart and I'm constantly in awe of how she and her friends want to make this world a better place," said Salma

Members of the public are being asked to donate $10 to help a family in need by giving them a garden kit to help them grow their own source of fresh fruit and vegetables. Those who can donate $20 or more will receive the limited edition campaign bracelet to wear with pride as a thank you for getting involved.

"Healing begins in the garden," Salma says. "Just getting outside, putting your hands in the soil and planting seeds a few times a week really helps me stay grounded. And makes me feel like a child again! And yes, I confess, I genuinely love hugging trees."

Eating fresh food has always been important to the actress, who will create her own salsa garden full of chillis, tomatoes, peppers, garlic and herbs on 'Plant a Seed Day'.

Those who can donate $20 or more will receive the limited edition campaign bracelet

She explains: "I was very fortunate to grow up with a grandmother and mother who loved planting food. I got to learn a lot about the properties of herbs and the joy of cooking with things you cut from your own garden. It's not only important for your health, but also for our connection to the earth. It's actually easier than you think and so rewarding."

A self-confessed foodie whose favourite foods include 'strawberries with chocolate, pomegranates, all kinds of hot chillis, French cheese, rocket salad, quesadillas with basil and mint, truffles, good red wine, potatoes no matter what shape or form, jicama, cucumber, and carrots with lime chili powder and salt…' Salma understands that food is 'deeply personal'.

"It's a cultural reflection of who you are and where you came from," she explains. "I am happy whenever I'm eating food that my family would make because it brings me back to happy memories from my childhood. The flavours of my youth will stay with me now and forever as that is happiness."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.