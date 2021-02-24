Gordon Ramsay shares surprise career move - and fans can't believe it The celebrity chef is in demand!

Gordon Ramsay shared news of his latest career move with his fans on Wednesday, and they were quick to express their surprise.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram, where he posted a video advertising his upcoming TV show, Bank Balance, which will debut at 9 PM on Wednesday on BBC One.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's youngest son Oscar shows off lockdown hair - and it rivals his sister's!

Gordon captioned the short clip: "UK...are you ready to play #BankBalance for £100,000 tonight on @bbc? Well I’m ready for you!! Here’s a look at how to play. See you tonight!! Gx."

His followers commented in their hundreds, with many stunned by the fact that Gordon won't be able to hurl any of his signature colourful epithets at the contestants.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon and Tana Ramsay film inside stunning family home

One commenter teased: "And effing and jeffing!?"

SEE: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar has the most magical bedroom

MORE: Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana's kitchen secrets: Chef's weekly menu for family revealed

A second added: "If Gordon doesn't cuss at the competitors I ain't watching."

Others, meanwhile, were surprised that the celebrity chef would be fronting a programme that didn't involve cooking.

Gordon previewed his latest show on Instagram

Their comments included: "A show without food, interesting," "The final: Make 10 appetizers and desserts to win," and simply: "No food?"

Others encouraged the presenter, however, with one writing: "Chef Ramsay making moves!!! We love to seeeee," [sic] and another chiming in: "What a force to be reckoned with!!! Nothing can stop this man!!!"

The 54-year-old has kept busy despite the pandemic forcing the temporary closure of his restaurants.

The star is better known for his restaurant work

However, Gordon recently revealed that his doctor had advised him to "slow down".

The dad-of-five told The Sun: "I've just come off two weeks on crutches as I had meniscus surgery."

He went on: "I did it running up that hill in Richmond Park, bolting up it. And when I got the x-rays back, the doctor said, 'You've got arthritis in your knee'. I'd never heard that word in relation to me before."

Gordon continued: "He told me I needed to start slowing down. It was a case of 'imagine you’ve got 1.5million steps to run over the next 30 years… pace yourself.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.