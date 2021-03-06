Jennifer Aniston was in a celebratory mood on Friday when she posted a beautiful sun-soaked photo of herself to wish her friend a happy birthday.

The Friends star was hugging her good pal, Molly McCearney in the image, as she paid tribute to her on her special day.

Jennifer and Molly - who is married to Jimmy Kimmel - were smiling for the camera as they were lit up by the sun.

She captioned the snapshot: "Happy Birthday to this ray of sunshine," and tagged the famous producer who turned 43.

It wasn't the only birthday Jennifer celebrated this week, as she also sent her "forever sister from another mister" BFF, actress Andrea Bendewald, some social media love.

The Morning Show actress posted a photo on Instagram Stories and the mysterious meaning behind her '11 11' tattoo on her wrist was finally revealed

Jennifer wished her 'ray of sunshine' a happy birthday

It turns out Andrea has the same thing inked in the same place and it's a friendship tattoo.

On Jennifer's birthday in February Andrea posted a photo of their matching body art and wrote: "Happy Birthday Jen! You are the best-est, most beautiful, talented, big hearted, kind and FUNNY woman on the planet!

Jennifer has revealed her '11 11' tattoo is a friendship inking

"Here’s to YOU on your BIG day! Of course, it’s the most powerful day of the year with New Moon in Aquarius!!! Makes sense that the entire Universe would be in alignment with LOVE on your birthday!

"You are LOVED beyond measure. Can’t wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11."

