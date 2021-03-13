Jennifer Aniston wows in lingerie for selfie with cute houseguest The star looked amazing

Jennifer Aniston celebrated someone very special on Friday when she shared a lingerie-clad selfie from inside her stunning LA mansion.

The Friends star posed in a black, lacy negligee as she sat on her sofa alongside the cutest houseguest - her pet dog!

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares rare workout photo with a twist

Jennifer was marvelling at how quickly her adorable Labrador puppy, Lord Chesterfield, was growing up and posted a throwback of herself with him when she first brought him home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston introduces her adorable puppy Lord Chesterfield

She then added another of him today, to show how big he has got.

The actress welcomed the little fluff ball back in October 2020 and celebrated her new family member with a short video which she posted on Instagram.

At the time she wrote: "Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our [paws emoji] family… This is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield [heart emoji]. He stole my heart immediately.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's bedroom inside $21million mansion is heavenly

SEE: Meet the Friends cast's families: Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox & co

Jennifer was celebrating her dog Lord Chesterfield

"A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

Jennifer also has two older dogs, Schnauzer mix Clyde and black and white pit bull Sophie, and they've all become stars of her social media.

The Morning Show star calls her pets, her "family," and told Dog Monthly she was devastated when her late pet passed away.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's sneaky appearance at 2021 Golden Globes revealed

Jennifer marvelled at how big her puppy has got

"I had a dog, Norman, who was so lovely and was my best friend for many years. When he went at the age of 15 I was heartbroken and I had his name tattooed on my right foot, so he still comes for walks with me."

The beloved dogs share her stunning $25million home with her. The Beverly Hills property has more than enough room for the pooches to run around outside - and inside too!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.