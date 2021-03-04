Jennifer Aniston embraces natural beauty in stunning throwback selfie inside living room The Friends actress has been staying at her mansion in Bel Air during the pandemic

Jennifer Aniston was feeling reflective on Thursday as the Friends star shared a throwback selfie of herself taken exactly a year ago today.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram Stories to share a stunning photo of herself wearing minimal makeup as she cuddled up to her beloved dog Clyde inside her living room.

In the picture, Jennifer was encouraging her followers to vote for the then-upcoming election. The actress had placed a 'I voted' sticker on Clyde's forehead, and wrote in the caption: "One year ago today. What a year."

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston reveals morning routine in figure-hugging outfit

The Along Came Polly star has been enjoying spending time at her beautiful home in Bel Air during the lockdown.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Jennifer did a lot of painting, including the popular colour by numbers, as well as organising her wardrobes.

The star even watched Friends from start to finish, ahead of the much-anticipated reunion show that's set to take place in the near future, having been cancelled three times now as a result of the pandemic restrictions.

Jennifer Aniston shared a stunning makeup-free selfie

The award-winning actress has been slowly getting back to normal too, having returned to work on The Morning Show at the beginning of the year.

Jennifer shared a video of herself making a coffee during her lunch break on set last week, dressed in character as alter-ego Alex Levy.

During the pandemic, the 52-year-old even adopted a new puppy, Lord Chesterfield, who has joined Jennifer's other dogs Sophie and Clyde.

The star adores her four-legged friends and often shares sweet photos of them on social media. We can expect to see Jennifer reunite with her Friends co-stars in the very near future, as Lisa Kudrow recently revealed that they had already began filming it.

The Friends star is reuniting with her co-stars in the near future

The actress – who played Phoebe Buffay in the show – has already shot material for it, and gave an insight into the reunion while appearing on podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe.

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things… I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she said.

This week, meanwhile, David Schwimmer revealed the rest of the reunion will be shot next month, as he will be flying from New York to LA in early April for it.

