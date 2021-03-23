AJ Pritchard breaks silence over girlfriend Abbie Quinnen's horrific accident  

AJ Pritchard has opened up about the horrific accident that left his girlfriend, Abbie Quinnen, suffering burns and injuries after the pair tried to follow a YouTube tutorial on how to make a vase - which went horribly wrong.

Speaking to AJ vs Curtis, AJ spoke about the accident, saying: "It came out that there was an accident with Abbie. And I just want to say just, for anybody that hasn't seen the story yesterday where Abbie had an accident, I'm just saying thank you for all the lovely messages and everything if you didn't see it in the newspapers.

"Thank you very much for all the love and support and the kind messages. I know we haven't replied to everybody but, yeah, thank you for that. And we will talk about it further down the line when we both feel comfortable. Just thanks for that love. It means a lot, your support, keeps us positive and keeps us all going."

Abbie received burns after the pair followed a YouTube tutorial on how to cut glass

Abbie also released a statement about the incident on Instagram in a post which read: "Whilst we were attempting to create a glass bottle into a vase from following a YouTube tutorial, it went terribly wrong and it resulted in my incurring injuries and burns requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks. I really need you all to be so careful with what you're doing and if you are copying any YouTube videos. I will be ok! I love you all!"

Abbie took to Instagram to discuss the incident

Speaking to The Sun about Abbie's recovery, AJ said: "There are different areas, and there are different degrees of burn and she will have a small scar in certain areas. But, as with time, they will heal and other areas will heal. I think the most important thing was that the skin grafts worked."

