GMA's Michael Strahan makes surprising confession about his 'intimidating' experience working on TV The Good Morning America star works alongside co-stars including Robin Roberts and Amy Robach

Michael Strahan started his career as a footballer before becoming one of the first faces viewers see in the morning on Good Morning America.

The dad-of-four is a popular host and has a legion of fans, but recently admitted that he found the career transfer "intimidating" in the beginning.

Chatting to ET, Michael – who was chatting about his HBCU education – credited this experience for making him adaptable.

GMA's Michael Strahan opens up about his coronavirus battle

He said: "When it comes to daytime television when it comes to the news, it is intimidating, it is scary at times because these are things I didn't necessarily go to school for.

"These are things that I wasn't necessarily groomed to do… I've learnt to adapt. I learned to adapt at TSU… I try to be the best that I can be, so I can be an example for those who are falling behind."

Michael Strahan revealed it was "intimidating" at the start of his TV career

Michael added that he initially found his GMA responsibilities to be "the scariest, most intimidating, hardest thing I've ever done in television," but is proud of how his career has turned around.

He said: "It's not something that is natural in a lot of ways… I had to learn it's not my job to necessarily be the personality. It's not my job to take it wherever you want to take it… Most of all I have to listen.

"It took me a while to learn that, but now to be given that responsibility… I don't take it lightly."

Michael transformed his career from a footballer to daytime TV star

Michael gets on incredibly well with his GMA co-stars, including Amy Robach and Robin Roberts.

The sportsman recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Robin on International Women's Day, taking to Instagram to share a powerful message about the 60-year-old, alongside a picture of her hosting GMA during Black History Month.

He wrote: "I see her @robinrobertsgma continue to change the industry for women and especially black women. Robin shows you can achieve anything you set your mind to. Robin is a true hero to many, including myself."

Michael isolated at home at the beginning of the year after getting covid

Michael was inundated with well wishes from fans earlier in the year when he tested positive for coronavirus and spent several weeks off GMA recovering.

Robin was the one who first announced the news of her co-star's illness live on Good Morning America, but luckily he has since made a full recovery and is back on the show.

