Amy Robach wows in zip-up leather outfit

Good Morning America host Amy Robach has wowed her fans with her latest gorgeous look.

The television host sat in a studio in a beautiful purple leather dress, and in the picture's caption she was compared to a glass of wine.

"Happy 1 year anniversary to team @gma3 - to commemorate @ajrobach is wearing this beautiful leather dress by @maison_ullens via @260sample …like a delicious glass of," the post read, finishing with a wine glass emoji.

Amy reshared the post onto her own Instagram, simply writing: "Hooray for 1 year."

WATCH: GMA's Amy Robach impresses with healthy cooking

Last year, Amy began presenting Pandemic: What You Need to Know, and many fans congratulated her for making the one-year milestone.

"You were a 2020 MVP and the best is yet to come!" praised one fan. Another added: "Congratulations on 1 year. Great show."

Many other fans praised the star's look, and one wrote: "Okay, WOW, this is a top fave!" while another added: "Absolutely love this! So appreciate your style!!"

One fan enthused: "Spot on as always with the choice of outfit. Wonderful smile," and a different fan said: "Wow, gorgeous perfection! Terrific dress and Amy is the one to bring it to life! Fantastic!"

Amy's fashion looks often stun her over 400,000 Instagram followers, and she recently garnered a massive reaction when she posted selfie following a long hike.

The Good Morning America presenter posted the snap on Sunday, and she was immediately inundated with compliments.

"I just can't believe you are such a natural beauty," wrote one admiring fan, while another added: "You are so pretty," and a third said: "Amy you are so pretty in your natural look."

The TV star enjoys regular workouts and as well as walking, she's a fan of running, both outside and in the gym.

Amy even started her own hashtag on social media called 'Reading while Running' to encourage fans to enjoy fitness while listening to audio books.

Amy celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary earlier this month

The star is married to actor Andrew Shue, and the pair celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary at the beginning of the month, as well as her 48th birthday.

Paying tribute to her husband on her special day, she wrote: "Thank you everyone for all the beautiful well wishes on my birthday - we've all learned to appreciate our relationships and remember the fun times we had and will have again - until we can all be in person again.

"Enjoying this beautiful day outside with my love – and my other loves – don't mind sharing my birthday with my anniversary this year – so much to be grateful for – 48 is great and Happy 11th anniversary my love!"

