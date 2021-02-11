Blake Shelton opens up on Gwen Stefani wedding date and his weight loss journey The Minimum Wage singer wants to lose 10 pounds for their wedding

Blake Shelton revealed hints to where he and fiance Gwen Stefani are in planning their wedding timeline, as well as opening up about the challenges he is facing in shedding weight for the big day.

During the often hilarious interview with The Ride with Kimo & Heather on KFROG, the Minimum Wage singer said he has not even started losing weight. "Oh god no! Of course I want to." He further explained: "The good thing for me is we haven't set a wedding date so I don't have to start yet!"

"I don't want to lose the weight for no good reason. I'm not going to waste my time losing weight for no good reason."

Blake cheekily added: "I gotta leave it tacked on till the end."

He also touched on how seriously he takes being a stepfather to Gwen's children in the wide ranging interview.

"There’s definitely nothing easy about it. I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know? I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes," Blake touchingly said.

Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani in October

"I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

"And I take it very serious. But I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

Blake also very sweetly shared how lucky he feels to be with Gwen, in speaking on the T-Mobile commercial that first aired during the Super Bowl this weekend.

Blake also touched on being a stepdad to Gwen's children

"My phone has never erupted like that. When we first saw it we were cracking up, people can't wrap their head around the fact that Gwen Stefani is my fiance.

"I can't wrap my head around that she is my girlfriend and now my fiance - it is ridiculous - and I can make fun of myself about it."

