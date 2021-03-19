Gwen Stefani loves nothing more than to mix it up in the style stakes - and that goes for her hair too.

The star switched up her appearance on Instagram on Thursday with a short curly bob which gave off serious Marilyn Monroe vibes.

Gwen shared the close-up image from the cover of her album, This is What the Truth Feels Like, as she reminisced about her tracks.

She wrote: "Can’t believe #ThisIsWhatTheTruthFeelsLike turned 5 years old. what’s your favorite song?! gx."

As always, her fans chimed in with their picks but also commented on her appearance.

They wrote: "Love the hair," and, "obsessed with the look," and others branded her album, "the bomb".

Gwen couldn't believe the album was released five years ago

Gwen recently received rave reviews on her appearance when she was dubbed the "hottest woman ever" after posing in an exotic cheetah print bra and leggings.

She also turned heads with a complete hair makeover when she ditched her platinum blonde locks for a blunt, black bob and fringe.

She shared the striking image - taken by top photographer Ellen von Unworth - on her social media and many of her fans didn't recognise her.

Gwen recently opened up about life on the ranch with her fiancé Blake Shelton

The singer recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and during the virtual interview she opened up about living on her fiancé, Blake Shelton’s, Oklahoma ranch, during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

"I was cooking, I was cleaning, doing laundry, homeschooling."

The family did find time for some fun too though, embracing the wildlife on their doorstep. "We found a baby armadillo and we found baby hawks," she explained. The star even took on gardening tasks by chopping down trees, reporting: "Everything you can think of, we did it."

