Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's unique living situation revealed

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have an incredible lifestyle and prior to the pandemic they didn't stay still for long.

The celebrity couple are used to travelling around the world for work, and while that has been off the cards, they have been making the most of staying at home – living between their two gorgeous properties.

The award-winning singer and country musician have a house in LA, close to Gwen's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's home so that their three children, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma, are near both parents.

Blake Shelton opens up about being stepfather to Blake Shelton's children

The pair also spend a lot of time at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, which boasts everything from a recording studio to acres of land.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the couple took Kingston, Apollo and Zuma to the ranch for several weeks, and stayed there with Gwen's brother Todd and his family.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton split their time between LA and Oklahoma

While at the ranch, a number of milestone moments took place for the couple, most memorably their engagement. In October,

Blake popped the question to the singer, after they went back to the property following time in LA. Appearing in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gwen opened up about the special moment. "It was actually pretty magical," she said.

"I wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all, didn't have any idea, nobody knew!

Blake proposed to Gwen at their ranch in October

"He had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier and I've got to tell you, I was like, 'What's happening with us?' It was on my mind, 'We've been together a long time now, what's going on?' I was in that place in my head."

The couple considered cancelling their visit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but ended up making the trip to their destination.

She continued: "Out of nowhere, he has this ring in a cabinet when I opened it. He said, 'Get the fire starter,' so I opened the cabinet and there's this ring there, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and we both started bawling! Everyone was in shock!"

The celebrity couple at home with Gwen's son Apollo

While at the ranch, Gwen and Blake also made the music video for their award-winning song, Happy Anywhere.

Gwen and Blake are likely to get married at their Oklahoma ranch too in the not-so-distant future, a place where the entire family enjoy spending time at.

