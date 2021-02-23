Gavin Rossdale pays sweet tribute to lookalike son Kingston – see photo Former couple Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale share three sons

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's oldest son Kingston, 14, is growing up fast and on Monday, the Bush star paid a sweet tribute to the teenager on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Gavin shared a side-by-side picture featuring himself and Kingston as a toddler, revealing just how much they look alike.

The sweet tribute was re-posted by Kingston on his own Instagram account. As well as looking remarkably like his famous father, Kingston is also following in his parents' footsteps as an aspiring musician.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's children enjoy dinner on the beach

The former couple are also mum and dad to sons Apollo, six, and Zuma, 12, who split their time between their parents' home in LA.

The British rocker previously told People magazine that he is always looking for ways "to be a better father" and that over the last few years he’s learned a lot about parenting.

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston reposted a sweet photo comparison between himself and his dad Gavin Rossdale

The singer also revealed how fun his sons are. "My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together,” he said.

"But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

The three boys are also lucky to have another father figure in their life. Gwen's fiancé Blake Shelton recently opened up about his role as a stepfather to her children, revealing that he takes it very seriously, but makes sure that he still has a lot of fun with them.

Gavin Rossdale with his three sons and daughter Daisy Lowe

The 44-year-old country music star was speaking on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather, and said: "There's definitely nothing easy about it.

"I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me," he said. "So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

Gavin with sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo

While Blake clearly takes his role within the family seriously, he also focuses on having fun with the boys. "I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued.

"Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now." I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

