Rylan Clark-Neal has spoken of his upset at the hands of Twitter trolls as he revealed his decision to take a break from social media.

The 32-year-old TV star admitted that he felt "enraged" following constant criticism online during an appearance on the 'Sorted with the Dyers' podcast.

He said: "I love social media, social media is not only lucrative when it comes to money, it's brilliant for communication – there are so many plus sides to it.

"But I found in the last three weeks, me looking at my phone, looking at my feed, looking at what is trending more so, and I'm just getting to that point where I'm thinking this is a sewer. This is an absolute sewer.

"I feel I could tweet, 'The sky is blue' and I would have two million people claim it's every other colour under the sun."

He continued: "And the worst thing about it, they would believe that and that's their truth. I'm getting to that point where I don't want to be a part of this because it actually enrages me."

Rylan pictured with his husband of five years, Dan Neal

The star also likened social media to a drug. "Whether you want it or not, subconsciously you will always check and see how many people liked that, how many people commented on that, oh that didn't perform well," he said. "What are we doing? Why can't I stop myself from doing it?"

Rylan first found fame on The X Factor in 2012 and subsequently went on to land a number of high-profile TV roles, including Big Brother'’s Bit on The Side, The Morning and The X Factor. He is now the host of revived editions of Supermarket Sweep and Ready Steady Cook.

The star first found fame as a singer on The X Factor

Earlier this year, Rylan spoke candidly about his decision to step away from This Morning, telling the Sun: "I had a lovely time there and learnt a lot when it came down to working live and going on to host the show eventually.

"I took a step back and I think it was the right decision for me to get out of that bubble of not really pushing myself."

Rylan also shared his thoughts on Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes's exit from the show. "Ruth and Eamonn are my telly mum and dad who have held my hands for the past ten years and I've held their hands back tightly. I'm obviously gutted I won't be seeing them every Friday,” he shared.

Rylan recently spoke about Ruth and Eamonn's exit from This Morning

"I adore Ruth and Eamonn but I really wish Alison and Dermot all the best. Both of them are really decent people. I will be tuning in watching them. I just hope it frees up their time for them to do something else together because they're diamonds. I hope to God we get to see them doing something else."

