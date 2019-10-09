Rylan Clark-Neal ends seven-year feud with Gary Barlow We'll miss DI Jack Mooney!

Friends again! Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed that he has sorted things out with Gary Barlow, seven years after they originally butted heads on The X Factor when the Take That singer was not a fan of Rylan, who was a contestant at the time, and called him a "joke act". The pair posed together at the Specsavers Wearer of the Year awards on Tuesday, and Rylan shared the snap on Instagram and Twitter, writing: "After 7 years..... we're good," which he accompanied with a heart emoji and tagged Gary.

Gary and Rylan didn't get along during X Factor

Gary then retweeted the photo with thumbs up and heart emojis, naw! The feud stemmed from some harsh feedback by Gary, which included: "I'm glad you learned the trick that when you pull the mic away – we don’t hear what you’re singing." He added: "He early entertains some people. Let me tell you one thing, those kind of acts… they're not for me. When I came to do this job I wanted to be the one to find great talent and bring on the young singers." At the time, Rylan responded by tweeting: "I'd rather be absolute [expletive] than just stand there and sing the same old stuff every week on the spot… #boreme."

READ: Rylan Clark-Neal reveals surprising connection to Strictly star Emma Weymouth

Rylan sported a pair of specs at the Specsavers Wearer of the Year awards

Fans were delighted to see that the two were friends again, with one writing: "That's cause he has to eat his words you have done so well," while another added: "You do make me smile, your X Factor journey was not for me, since then I can't help but love you." A third person joked: "Whatever he said whatever he did he didn't mean it." Others even suggested that the pair should join a judging panel together at some point in the future, with one writing: "I think you should both judge a music show together... that would be a good watch."

READ: Why Rylan Clark-Neil nearly turned down Strictly Come Dancing job