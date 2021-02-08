Katy Perry on 'intensity' of being a working mother to Daisy in rare interview The Fireworks singer gave birth to she and Orlando Bloom's daughter in August

Katy Perry, who gave birth to her daughter Daisy in August, opened up about the difficulties of being a working mother in a rare interview.

The American Idol judge said that she went back to work not long after giving birth to her and Orlando Bloom's first child.

During her interview on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Katy said: "I started filming American Idol, season four, five weeks after I had given birth and I didn't plan on it but oh my God that was so intense!

WATCH: Orlando Bloom gets emotional watching Katy Perry perfrom

Going back to work and breastfeeding. Holy crap, this is what women do. Oh my god. Women are the most powerful beings on the planet!"

Katy also touched on the importance of keeping a routine now that she has her little one. "Of course there is a routine, my daughter is a Virgo and she thrives in routine," Katy added.

Katy Perry gave birth to she and Orlando Bloom's first child in August

Towards the end of the interview, Kelly Ripa told her how she looks fabulous and to really enjoy this special time right now with her daughter. Katy's response is completely mothering. The Fireworks songstress responded: "I slept with her burp cloth last night- that's how much I love her."

The new mother recently touched on the importance of making space in her life for her little one. "Boundaries are so important and I have been practising a lot of those as well," she said during a Coca-Cola campaign

"You can love someone and still not have to let them into your life.

"[Daisy] has changed my life and still continues to change my life. I created space for her and therefore didn't have the extra time that I have had in the past 35 years, and so I had to create space and I'm glad I did.

The new mother said she makes Daisy her priortiy

"I think you realise that when you become a mother you just have to focus on being a mom and it's not because you don't love other people – you just want to be a great mom and a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom.

"It is the best job in the world and I highly recommend it, when you're ready." Katy also praised Orlando for his support, adding: "I have an incredible partner who supports me and lifts me up and he's a great guy."

