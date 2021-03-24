Piers Morgan sparks reaction with return to Good Morning Britain studios The presenter quit his hosting role earlier this month

Piers Morgan may have left his hosting gig at Good Morning Britain two weeks ago, but he hadn't cleared out his dressing room until this week, as he revealed on Instagram.

The presenter took to the social media platform to share a photo of seven large boxes full of his stuff on the floor of the room.

There was also a desk, chair and TV, but the room was otherwise empty aside from one unexpected detail – a cardboard cut-out of his co-host, Susanna Reid!

The 55-year-old captioned the image: "Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home... [laughing emoji])."

His followers rushed to the comments section in their thousands to share how much they miss Piers on the breakfast show.

One wrote: "Haven't watched it since you left!"

Piers shared a photo of his former dressing room to Instagram

Another agreed, adding: "It's boring without you," while a third commented: "Mornings just aren’t the same anymore. Come back."

The star walked off during a live broadcast after his colleague Alex Beresford challenged Piers' opinions about the Duchess of Sussex.

The following day, the dad-of-four spoke to reporters as he walked his daughter Elise, nine, to school.

He said: "I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be able to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle that's entirely their right."

The star presented Good Morning Britain for six years

His departure came after it was revealed he is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom.

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints following his remarks about Meghan's mental health.

The duchess herself also made a formal complaint to ITV.

According to PA, the complaint is understood to focus on how Piers' comments may affect the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems.

Piers was also criticised by mental health charity Mind, who said in a tweet that it was "disappointed and concerned" by his comments.

