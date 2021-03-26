Sharon Stone's fans say the same thing as she speaks about losing her 'radiance' The actress was speaking on Super Soul

Sharon Stone is set to appear on the latest episode of Super Soul with Oprah Winfrey, which will air on Saturday, and her appearance has left fans all saying the same thing.

The Basic Instinct star was appearing with Oprah to talk about her debut book, The Beauty of Living Twice.

And in a clip from the interview, the actress spoke about losing her "radiance" following her stroke in 2001.

When Oprah asked what Sharon meant when she said she "lost her beauty" in her book, the star explained: "My radiance went away.

"It isn't so much your beauty, but your radiance. It's a radiance and a magnetism and a presence."

Oprah then interjected to agree, adding: "It's a vibrancy that comes, first of all, from health."

Sharon agreed with Oprah's point, and added that radiance can also come from things like "youth" and "confidence".

The star suffered from a stroke in 2001

She continued: "And I think when you're in this kind of business that we're in, they start telling you that you don't have it anymore and you start believing it."

Sharon's fans had an overwhelming response to the interview clip, as they all flooded the comments saying the same thing, as they agreed the star had gotten her radiance back, if she'd ever lost it at all.

"Radiant AF," wrote one fan, while another said: "You ARE radiance," and a third added: "You're the most radiant. Always."

Fans agreed the actress was looking as radiant as ever

A different fan left a lengthier post, as they wrote: "Your radiance is more profound than ever. As women so much is based on looks...body image. I think we as women can only grasp this."

Sharon's appearance on Super Soul comes just a few days before she starts her book tour on 30 March.

The Casino star will be in San Francisco on 30 March, New York City on 31 March, Miami on 1 April, and then after a week and a half break, Los Angeles on 12 April.

The actress will also be joined by major stars like Ellie Schafer, Jess Cagle, Gloria Estefan and Anderson Cooper.

Her post drove her fans wild. "Congratulations," wrote one, while another added: "….I will be there!!! So excited."

