Piers Morgan breaks silence after pal Sharon Osbourne quits The Talk amid controversy Sharon stepped down as host on Friday

Piers Morgan has claimed Sharon Osbourne was "bullied" out of her job after she quit CBS show The Talk.

Sharon stepped down as host on Friday, two weeks after she was criticized for defending Piers over comments regarding Meghan Markle.

"What’s happened to ⁦@MrsSOsbourne⁩ is an absolute disgrace that shames CBS," tweeted Piers.

"Bullied out of her job for defending me against an invented slur of racism because I don’t believe a liar."

In a statement released on Friday, the network said that the episode which saw the British TV personality clash with her co-hosts was "upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home."

It added that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

The decision comes after the channel put the popular daytime talk show on extended hiatus while they conducted an investigation into accusations of racism and inappropriate comments made by the 68-year-old.

Piers took to Twitter to claim Sharon was "bullied" out of her job

The drama kicked off in early March when Sharon was asked to explain why she had defended Piers, who has called Meghan a "liar."

Sharon insisted that his comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist.

Sheryl and Elaine tried to explain unconscious racism

When co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary and began shouting at the pair.

Days later, Sharon apologized for her remarks in a public statement.

"I felt panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive," she wrote. "Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying."

Further allegations later emerged

However, in the days following, a report on SubStack claimed sources had alleged Sharon used racial slurs against former co-star Julie Chen.

Sources also alleged she had used derogatory language towards former show producer and co-host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian.

Sharon has denied all the claims, and in a statement via her spokesperson, said she was "disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment."

