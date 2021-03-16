Julianne Hough looks so different after makeover - and fans can't get over her lips The star was mistaken for another celebrity

Julianne Hough has had a glamorous makeover which has left some fans convinced of one thing!

The DWTS professional showcased her long hair extensions in a photo she shared on Instagram on Monday, but it wasn't just her locks drawing attention - it was her lips too.

MORE: Julianne Hough looks incredible in high-cut bodysuit for celebratory photo

Julianne posted a selfie to social media and looked stunning. But some of her followers were sure she'd had a little help to perfect her pout.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough showcases her dancer's body and amazing moves as she exercises insider her LA home

"She looks so different in this picture! The lips maybe?" wrote one, while a second agreed: "Definitely the lips. She looks so pretty au natural," and a third wrote: "I think she may have had her lips done."

Some of Julianne's fans mistook her for another gorgeous celebrity and commented: "You look beautiful, you have Sofia Vergara vibe in this pic, maybe it's the hair?" and, "I thought it was Sofia Vergara when I first scrolled to this pic. Then did a double take when I saw it was Julianne."

MORE: Julianne Hough performs jaw-dropping stunt in tiny yellow bikini

SEE: Julianne Hough shares rare photo of her three sisters – and they all look the same

Julianne got fans talking with her glamorous makeover

Julianne didn't address her new look but captioned the photo: "Happy Monday. What’s one thing you are grateful for today? I'm grateful for my health.

"My physical, mental, emotional and energetic health. It's amazing how when one of those things is not healthy, it can be a ripple effect for the others.

"Sometimes it’s out of balance and that’s ok, just keep trying to even it out by shifting your focus where it needs some extra care and support. Sending you all love and good energy."

SEE: Julianne Hough looks stunning in heartfelt post for special friend

MORE: Julianne Hough is almost unrecognisable in throwback picture

Julianne sported a very different look just a few days earlier

Julianne has been busy promoting her wellness brand, KINRGY, which she describes as a body positivity project.

It includes dance method workouts and inspiring, energetic classes. She told People magazine of the concept: "We're creating an environment that's inclusive and where everyone is accepted."

When it comes to keeping in shape, Julianne insists the key to looking and feeling her best is to "try to move your body every day".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.