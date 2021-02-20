Julianne Hough performs jaw-dropping stunt in tiny yellow bikini The Dancing with the Stars favourite shared a video on Instagram

Julianne Hough sent an inspiring message to her fans on Saturday – while performing a jaw-dropping stunt!

The professional dancer and actress looked incredible wearing a tiny yellow bikini as she gracefully jumped off the edge of a cliff into the water below.

While her dive looked effortless to the untrained eye, Julianne revealed in her caption that she actually slipped as she leaped from the terrifying height, but turned the incident into a teachable moment for her fans.

She wrote: "Stay committed - even if you slip. Yes, I slipped! I could have freaked out and ended up hurting myself, but instead, I stayed connected and focused and I trusted my body, not my head!

"I say this because in life, we WILL slip up, make mistakes, or maybe outside circumstances will put you in slippery situations. Commit and trust, even while you are going down baby..."

Fans were impressed with Julianne's wise words and her incredible video, with one commenting: "Words of wisdom."

Julianne shared two incredible videos on Instagram

A second said: "Wow. Awesome post, I love this lesson and the footage!" A third added: "Amen! That was awesome." A fourth said: "Love this so much!"

Julianne surprised her fans again last week when she posted a rare snapshot of her three sisters – and they all look exactly the same!

The performer shared the photo on Instagram, which saw her mother, Marriann, and her sisters Sharee, Marabeth and Katherine, all wearing the same cosy coat.

The women in Julianne's family look so similar

"Sisterhood (+ mama) of the traveling @belladahl jacket! We all are OBSESSED with this cozy puffer!," Julianne captioned the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the siblings striking similarities, with one jokily writing: "Reminds me of that Friends episode with Joey’s sisters. Chandler: 'Ok how many of that girl are you seeing?'"

A second gushed: "Your family is so amazing and all of you are stunning," A third added: "Everyone in the Hough family is beautiful."

