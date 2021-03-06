Julianne Hough looks stunning in heartfelt post for special friend The dancer was posing with one of her BFFs

Friendship can be one of the most powerful things, and in a throwback snap dancer Julianne Hough has paid tribute to one of her dearest friends.

MORE: Julianne Hough is almost unrecognisable in throwback picture

In a sweet post, the dancer posted a throwback picture with her friend, Troy. Julianne looked stunning in a brown sweater, while Troy rocked a multi-coloured striped shirt.

Troy also modelled a stunning pair of black-framed glasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough looks incredible dancing in cropped workout top

Gushing about her friend, the former Dancing with the Stars professional wrote: "Just came across this pic from a while ago and thought, 'Wow, I love this man so much. Not only is he fabulous and seeping with talent and [is] ridiculously creative and innovative in design, but he is simply my friend!'"

The praise didn't end there, as she added: "Troy, thank you for your friendship over the past decade and for always showing up with a consistent and loving heart!

"Doesn't matter what's going on in the world or personally, you always know exactly the right time and what to say to cut so deep in to the person's soul!"

Julianne finished her tribute by writing: "You cut me deep with that love!! I adore you – that's all!"

Julianne was full of praise for her friend

Fans loved Julianne's moving tribute to her friend, with one sharing a similar story, posting: "I feel the same way about a friend of mine! Lucky girl."

MORE: Julianne Hough performs jaw-dropping stunt in tiny yellow bikini

MORE: Julianne Hough shares rare photo of her three sisters – and they all look the same

One fan moved by the post wrote: "Aww! Showing love to a friend is always good. Having awesome friends is always good. You're lucky to have such good friends."

"Aww, true friendship can't be beat," posted another.

Troy also responded to Julianne's sweet post with his own praise, writing: "Thank you for always being such a dear light in my life.

"I'm simply grateful to call you a close friend and [I'm] happy as each year passes that we have more memories and wisdom gained together.

Julianne looked unrecognisable in her new look

"You're always in my heart no matter how far or close we live by one another."

He also joked about their clothing choice, adding: "Makes me smile so much and we didn't plan that great color coordination of our outfits either."

The dancer recently sent her fans into meltdown as she showed off a drastic transformation in her look.

She looked almost unrecognisable as she rocked super sleek, straight hair and a pair of large oval-framed glasses. She joked in the picture's caption that the new look would help her see life's events "more clearly" now.

"Those eyes!" gushed one of her fans, while another added: "Beautiful! It gives you that grad student look!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.