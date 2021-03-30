Kim Kardashian's children have their own life-sized village at $60million mansion North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are very lucky children

Kim Kardashian's children North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, one, have their very own mini village in the backyard of Kim's incredible home in Calabasas, believed to be worth $60million.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim calls it a 'Lil Hidden Hills', and it features everything from a mini KKW Beauty boutique, a Lego castle, a diner, a grocery store, a flower shop, a Starbucks store, an ATM and a fire station.

As if that wasn’t enough, there are street lamps at either side of the 'main road', as well as a bright pink castle designed with a sprinkle-effect cupcake roof. There's even a sign reading 'Lil Hidden Hills' as guests enter the area.

A video was recently shared by fan account @kardashianvideo on Instagram, showing just how impressive it is.

Kim's children will also be able to enjoy the incredible feature with their cousins including Kourtney Kardashian's children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi.

And when they wind up playing outdoors, Kim's kids have the most impressive playrooms inside, too.

Kim and Kanye at home with their four children

Kim previously shared her house with Kanye West, but the pair have now filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Kanye has since been staying at their ranch in Wyoming.

Besides the incredible outdoor area, the minimalist interiors are truly mind-blowing, after Kim and Kanye worked with designer Axel Vervoordt to curate pared-back décor with a white, cream and grey colour scheme, and wooden accents throughout.

They originally bought the house for $20million, but Kim's mother Kris Jenner previously suggested the house is now worth a whopping $60million following extensive renovation works.

