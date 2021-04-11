Christina Anstead shares gorgeous beach photo to mark special occasion The Flip or Flop star lives by the coast and is often on the beach

Christina Anstead has a loyal friendship circle and made sure to celebrate one of her good friends over the weekend.

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself with her best friend Cassie Zebisch, to mark her birthday.

In the picture, the pair looked happy and relaxed as they enjoyed a boat ride at sea, both with a glass of champagne in their hands.

Christina looked as stylish as ever dressed in a pair of oversized shades, a white T-shirt and skinny jeans, while Cassie looked cool in a printed black T-shirt.

In the caption, the mother-of-three wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend @cazeb – love doing life with you from Andre to Veuve. C&C."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You guys are so lucky to have each other," while another wrote: "Pretty ladies." A third added: "I love your smiles."

Christina Anstead looked sensational as she posed on the boat with her best friend

It's been an eventful few months for Christina, who announced her separation with Ant Anstead at the end of 2020.

The couple share one-year-old son Hudson, while the TV star is also mum to children Braydon and Taylor, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Since her separation, Christina has been keeping busy working on her television shows, including Christina on the Coast, and has been enjoying spending quality time with her friends, who have been there for her.

Now, Christina and Ant are in a good place, with their co-parenting being described as "easy" by the doting dad.

The Flip or Flop star lives by the coast in a gorgeous house

Chatting to HELLO!, Ant explained: "Being that we both have experience with co-parenting has certainly helped make it easy.

"We have found a groove that works for us both and puts Hudson first."

The interior designer has remained on good terms with ex-husband Tarek too, and recently announced the return of their show, Flip or Flop, which kicks off on HGTV at the end of the month.

Christina is a doting mum to three children

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news, the star wrote: "Excited to announce the return of five new Flip or Flop episodes (the remainder of season 9) beginning Thursday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

"In addition to airing on HGTV, each new episode of Flip or Flop will be available on discovery+ on Thursdays beginning April 29.

"And... Don’t worry... after this season I’m sure we will still be around. The show that never ends."

