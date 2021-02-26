Christina Anstead shares health update after defending her body The star was at the doctors

Christina Anstead was recently forced to defend her weight after fans voiced their concern over her appearance, and now she’s given them a fresh update on her health.

The Flip or Flop star shared two clips on her Instagram Stories inside a doctor's office with an IV in her arm.

MORE: Christina Anstead stuns in pink bikini for spa day in the garden

Christina - who battles autoimmune diseases - informed her followers that she was receiving treatment from her doctor to boost her immune system and was getting an injection of vitamins.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Anstead defends her weight in video message to fans

She credited the masked professionals for "helping me to have the best life possible".

Earlier this month Christina addressed fans who voiced their worries over her slim figure.

Christina had shared a selfie from the bathroom of her home and some of her followers said she looked "sad" and "thin".

MORE: Christina Anstead wows in beautiful white wedding gown

SEE: All the photos inside Christina Anstead's family home - and it's incredible!

Christina was receiving an immunity boost

The star clapped back with a video and said: "So, people are commenting that I look really skinnier and I need to eat. This is actually the way that I’ve always weighed."

Christina - who has three children, Taylor, 10, Brayden, five and one-year-old, Hudson, and is going through a divorce from second husband Ant Anstead - then added: "You guys just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight."

MORE: Christina Antead's 16-diamond wedding ring has to be seen to be believed

SEE: Christina Anstead stuns with incredible bikini photo

Christina had some fans concerned with this photo

She signed off: "Don’t worry. Everything is fine."

In the caption of another snapshot, she wrote: "Chill people - I eat, and I eat healthily."

Christina has Hashimoto's thyroid disease and PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), as well as skin flare-ups caused by certain foods, so she has had to completely overhaul her wellness regime.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.