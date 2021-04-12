Christina Anstead confirms end of an era following big decision: 'Time for our next chapter' The Flip or Flop star received plenty of support from her fans on social media

Christina Anstead has had an eventful few months following her separation from husband Ant Anstead.

And the Flip or Flop star has since made the decision to move away from her former marital home to make a fresh start.

The news of the mother-of-three's move had been reported last week, but she has since confirmed it on Instagram alongside a reflective post.

Taking to the popular picture-sharing site, Christina shared a series of snaps from inside the gorgeous property, and wrote: "Listing my Newport Beach home for sale. Time for our next chapter."

The star added details on how potential buyers can view more details on the home, which is being sold through Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties.

Fans were quick to comment on Christina's news, with one writing: "In order to heal, chapters must be closed to move forward. Beautiful home and best wishes on your new chapter," while another wrote: "I hope your new journey takes you to peace, happiness and health."

Christina Anstead confirmed a big life change for herself and her family

A third added: "Such a beautiful home – really enjoyed watching it come together on Christina on the Coast. Wishing you a quick sell and many blessings."

The property boasts five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, with additional features including a walk-in pantry, swimming pool and marble island kitchen.

Christina has spent many happy years in the property – of which she designed the interior – and it is where she tied the knot to her former husband in 2018.

The Flip or Flop star is selling her Newport Beach house

Christina and Ant went on to welcome son Hudson in 2019, who they now co-parent.

The Flip or Flop host is also mum to children Taylor and Brayden, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Ant, meanwhile, has two children in England from a previous relationship.

The TV star announced her split from Ant Anstead in 2020

While it's been a difficult time for Christina and Ant following their split, the couple are now in a good place.

Ant recently spoke to HELLO!, where he explained: "Being that we both have experience with co-parenting has certainly helped make it easy. "We have found a groove that works for us both and puts Hudson first."

