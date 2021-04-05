James Middleton had a surprise in store for his followers this Easter. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother took to Instagram to share a 'family' photo – and shared a little-known fact in the process.

"Happy Easter from my family to yours," wrote James - who announced his engagement to Alizee Thevenet in October 2019.

"Many of you don't know I have a rabbit called Pretzel and is really important for me all my animals get along - I've made a little training video on how I introduce my dogs to other animals over at @ella.co starting Pretzel and Daphne - Happy Easter."

The 33-year-old shared two photos in total; one showing Pretzel sat in the middle of four of James' dogs, and a second close-up snapshot.

James shared a snapshot of Pretzel with his beloved dogs

James' Easter message comes shortly after he revealed that he and Alizee have bought a new home together.

Writing in the Telegraph, he revealed that the couple had decided to swap city living for a quiet life in the countryside "for good" ahead of their wedding.

James and Alizee announced their engagement in October 2019

"We are counting down the days until we get the keys to our new home and can be reunited with our belongings, which have been in storage for almost a year now," he wrote.

"We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

While the pair currently share a London home together, they have been staying with James' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their stunning Bucklebury home during lockdown.

The couple were forced to postpone their wedding in light of the pandemic

"Together with the dogs over the last year, we have probably walked or run every single footbath in West Berkshire - and there are a lot of them," he said of their life in the small village.

James and Alizee announced their engagement after just over a year of dating. They were forced to postpone their wedding - which was due to take place in May 2020 - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

