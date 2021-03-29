James Middleton makes rare comment on sister Kate's latest announcement

James Middleton is one supportive brother and on Sunday he was one of the first to comment on the Duchess of Cambridge's latest Instagram post – which announced the release of the Hold Still book.

Kate shared a new picture of herself taken at her Norfolk home and showing her with her trusted Fujifilm X-T3 camera, which she uses to capture beautiful moments with her husband Prince William and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Sharing a personal message alongside the snap, Kate wrote: "When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers. But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal."

Kate shared a new picture of herself to promote the release of the book

Promoting the new book, she added: "Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic. " She signed the message using her initial "C" at the end.

Brother James rushed to comment a simple red heart emoji, which didn't go unnoticed by fans of the royal. The simple message was liked nearly 800 times and many couldn't help but react to it.

"Love supportive siblings!!" one wrote, whilst another said: "Awww so sweet! You're an incredible family and Kate is strong and such a class act. Tell her people love her and support her!"

A third remarked: "You've got a great sister."

On Sunday, James announced that he and fiancee Alizée Thevenet have decided to swap city living for a quiet life in the countryside "for good" ahead of their wedding.