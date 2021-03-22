Emma Willis stars with her children in incredibly rare family video The Voice star is a mother of three

Emma Willis has a fun Easter weekend planned – and she has given fans a sneak peek at the upcoming celebrations in a rare family video, in which she appeared with two of her three children, and her husband Matt Willis.

Emma, an official celebrity food taster for Marks & Spencer, took to Instagram on Monday to share the sweet clip in which they could be seen sampling some of the special treats being released by the high street giant in time for Easter.

Food sampled includes a butterflied leg of lamb, a Colin the Caterpillar Easter egg and a Giant Percy Pig – which Emma revealed in her caption was her favourite.

WATCH: Emma Willis stars in very rare family video with her children, Isabella and Ace

The 45-year-old wrote: "Spring is here and hope is near!! Our lovely friends @marksandspencer lavished us with all things Easter. Hop to it, they said, and so we did! #MyMarksFave goes to the M&S Giant Percy with his Jazzie trousers, he's just delightful #ad."

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008 and are proud parents to Isabella, 11, Ace, nine, and four-year-old Trixie.

Emma and Matt have been happily married since 2008

It was Isabella and Ace who starred in the video with their mum and dad – although in keeping with Emma and Matt's policy of protecting their children's privacy, both brother and sister wore masks for the recording.

While Emma tends to keep her children off her social media feed, she did recently share a snapshot of all three in honour of Mother's Day.

The star shared a sweet photo of her children on Mother's Day

The sweet image showed the star cuddling up to Isabella, Ace and Trixie as she planted a kiss on her son's forehead. "No place I'd rather be," she wrote in the caption.

Emma and Matt were previously applauded for their parenting style after the presenter shared a photo of Ace wearing a pink T-shirt and sporting long hair.

In response, Emma said: "You know, my son likes what he likes, and far be it for me to stop him expressing himself or experimenting however he likes with clothes.

Emma previously caused a stir with her photo of son Ace

"I see it as hair is hair, clothes are clothes and colour is colour. And, you know, if my son wants to wear a pink top, I'm certainly not going to stop him."

The TV star added: "Let kids explore. Kids love exploring. And they don't just have to explore in the dirt with worms and spiders, they can explore with colour and clothes and hair. I just let him be him."

