Emma Willis gets a major Easter makeover from daughter Trixie – fans react The Voice star shares three children with husband Matt

Emma Willis's bank holiday Monday got off to an interesting start! The star – a proud mother-of-three – documented her morning with a funny, candid photo shared on social media.

The selfie showed Emma, 45, with her face covered in colourful makeup, lovingly applied by her four-year-old daughter, Trixie.

Emma wrote: "Happy Monday… Hope your day has started as well as mine! Trixie strikes again! #mondaymorningmakeover."

WATCH: Emma Willis stars in very rare family video with her children

Her fans were quick to react. "The contouring is fierce!" one joked, while a second added, "Brings out your eyes!" A third told the star: "Bang on trend!" and a fourth commented: "It's a look, I'll give you that!"

Emma shares her three children with musician husband Matt Willis. The couple have been married since 2008 and are parents to Isabella, 11, Ace, nine, and four-year-old Trixie.

Emma was treated to a Monday makeover by daughter Trixie

While Emma tends to keep her children off her social media feed, she did recently share a snapshot of all three in honour of Mother's Day.

The sweet image showed the star cuddling up to Isabella, Ace and Trixie as she planted a kiss on her son's forehead. "No place I'd rather be," she wrote in the caption.

The star shared a snapshot of her three children to mark Mother's Day

Emma and 37-year-old Matt were previously applauded for their parenting style after the presenter shared a photo of Ace wearing a pink T-shirt and sporting long hair.

"You know, my son likes what he likes, and far be it for me to stop him expressing himself or experimenting however he likes with clothes,” Emma later said.

Emma was applauded for her parenting style after sharing this photo of son Ace

"I see it as hair is hair, clothes are clothes and colour is colour. And, you know, if my son wants to wear a pink top, I'm certainly not going to stop him."

The TV star added: "Let kids explore. Kids love exploring. And they don't just have to explore in the dirt with worms and spiders, they can explore with colour and clothes and hair. I just let him be him."

