Christina Anstead reveals big change about her house sale – and it's bittersweet The Flip or Flop star is moving from her Newport Beach house

Christina Anstead recently made a huge lifestyle change after deciding to sell her Newport Beach house to start a new chapter of her life.

MORE: Christina Anstead confirms end of an era following big decision

The Flip or Flop star listed the details of her house sale on social media over the weekend, but has since revealed a change to the sale.

The property was originally on the market for $6 million, but has now reduced in price to $5,495,000.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Christina Anstead shares secret to her hair transformation

While the decrease in property sale is never ideal for the owner, it's exciting news for potential buyers.

The mother-of-three's home is being sold through Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties.

MORE: Christina Anstead shares gorgeous beach photo to mark special occasion

MORE: Christina Anstead's ex-husband shares happy update on their relationship

The beach house was the focus of Christina's popular TV show, Christina on the Coast, which saw her transform the property with stylish interior design touches.

Christina Anstead is listing her Newport Beach property - which has decreased in price

The house boasts five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, with additional features including a walk-in pantry, swimming pool and a marble island kitchen.

The home is also where Christina spent several happy years with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

MORE: Christina Anstead's new photo with ex-husband has fans saying the same thing

SEE: Christina Anstead shares rare photo of all three children inside family home

The former couple tied the knot at their beach house in 2018, and went on to welcomed their son Hudson in 2019. The interior designer is also mum to children Taylor and Brayden, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop star with daughter Taylor in the garden of her stunning beach house

Ant, meanwhile, has two children in England from a previous relationship. While it's been a difficult time for Christina and Ant following their split, the couple are now in a good place.

Ant recently spoke to HELLO!, where he explained: "Being that we both have experience with co-parenting has certainly helped make it easy.

RELATED: Christina Anstead shares health update after defending her body

SEE: Christina Anstead's fans can't believe their eyes with her latest snap

"We have found a groove that works for us both and puts Hudson first."

It's been an eventful time for Christina, who is not only in the process of moving house, but has been filming new episodes of her popular Flip or Flop show, alongside Tarek.

The TV star announced the exciting news of Flip or Flop's return on Instagram earlier in the month, alongside a photo of herself with her ex-husband.

Christina and ex-husband Ant Anstead tied the knot in the Newport Beach house

Christina captioned the post: "Excited to announce the return of five new Flip or Flop episodes (the remainder of season 9) beginning Thursday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

MORE: Christina Anstead stuns in ethereal beach selfie alongside heartfelt message

"In addition to airing on HGTV, each new episode of Flip or Flop will be available on discovery+ on Thursdays beginning April 29.

"And... Don’t worry... after this season I’m sure we will still be around. The show that never ends."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Read more HELLO! US stories here