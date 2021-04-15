John Travolta's daughter Ella shares emotional tribute with never-before-seen family photo The Grease star and his late wife Kelly Preston are parents to three children

John Travolta's daughter Ella paid a heartfelt tribute to her older brother Jett on what would have been his 29th birthday on Wednesday.

The aspiring actress took to Instagram to share a beautiful black-and-white photo of herself as a baby while being doted on by her sibling.

In the caption, Ella wrote: "I love you Jetty. Happy birthday," alongside a love heart emoji.

VIDEO: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in memory of Kelly Preston

The 21-year-old's followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Such a precious picture of a treasured memory. Happy birthday Jett. He is watching over you with your mom," while another wrote: "This photo is so beautiful."

A third added: "Happy birthday to your brother, may he rest in peace."

Grease star John also paid tribute to his oldest child on the poignant day.

John Travolta's daughter Ella paid a poignant tribute to late brother Jett on his birthday

The actor shared a black-and-white snapshot of his late son, alongside the words: "Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty. I love you."

Jett had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalised at 15 months Kawasaki disease. He was also on the autistic spectrum.

Jett passed away during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

The family endured more heartbreak in 2020 when John's beloved wife Kelly Preston passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Jett tragically passed away at the age of 16

John - who also shares nine-year-old son Benjamin with his late wife – has been doing his best to remain strong for his children following their mother's death.

The talented actor recently welcomed a new pet cat, Crystal, into his home, much to the delight of his son – who was pictured with their new four-legged friend on Instagram earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Ella recently celebrated her 21st birthday, which was marked on social media by her doting dad.

John shared a gorgeous picture of Ella on Instagram on her special day, showing the birthday girl posing outside in the garden.

Ella and her Grease star dad are incredibly close

"Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!" he wrote alongside the image.

Ella also received some exciting news last month after landing a new acting role in the upcoming film, Get Lost, which is set to be a modern-day take on Alice in Wonderland.

