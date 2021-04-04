John Travolta shares rare photo of daughter Ella to mark special milestone The Grease actor lives in Florida with children Ella and Benjamin

John Travolta was feeling nostalgic over the weekend as the doting dad reflected on the past 21 years.

The Hollywood star's only daughter Ella marked her 21st birthday, and the milestone celebration was marked by the proud father on Instagram.

John shared a gorgeous picture of the actress outside in the garden at their family home in Florida, alongside a heartfelt message.

VIDEO: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in memory of Kelly Preston

He wrote: "Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "She is such a gorgeous combination of you and Kelly. Happy birthday," while another wrote: "Beautiful, definitely has her mum's smile."

A third added: "Happy 21st birthday Ella. Your mum would be so proud of you and is with you always."

John Travolta shared a rare photo of his daughter Ella to mark her 21st birthday

Ella's birthday will no doubt be bittersweet for the family, as it's her first without her beloved mum, Kelly Preston.

The Hollywood actress tragically passed away from cancer in July 2020, leaving behind John, Ella and son Benjamin, nine.

The celebrity couple are also parents to late son Jett, who passed away at the age of 16 in 2009.

While the family have endured a lot of heartache, John has done his best to ensure that his children still have happy memories, and has been sharing lots of upbeat posts on social media over the past few months, including a sweet picture of their new addition to the family – a pet cat called Crystal, and a fun Super Bowl advert that he and Ella took part in.

John with son Benjamin and their new pet cat

Last month, meanwhile, it was announced that Ella had been given a huge career boost after landing a role in the upcoming movie, Get Lost.

She shared the exciting news on Instagram with a post and was flooded with well wishes.

The Grease star with Ella and Benjamin

Ella wrote: “I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project!”

The project is a young adult movie which Deadline likened to "a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland with creatures turned into human characters."

Ella will play Alicia/Alice who goes on a magical trip to Budapest.

