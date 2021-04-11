John Travolta's daughter Ella unveils stylish hair transformation – and fans are saying the same thing The Grease star's only daughter received many compliments about her new look

John Travolta's daughter Ella recently celebrated her 21st birthday, and it's brought on a new change for the actress.

Over the weekend, Ella decided to try out a new hairstyle – and it's safe to say she looks incredible.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to reveal her new look, sharing a picture of herself with short bangs, which framed her face beautifully.

"I haven't had bangs since I was about 9… so here we go again I guess! At least for a little while," Ella wrote alongside the picture.

Fans were quick to comment on the new 'do, with one writing: "You look like a young Live Tyler! Gorgeous," while another wrote: "You're such a beautiful mix of your parents." A third added: "Beautiful! You look a little like Liv Tyler! So pretty."

John Travolta's daughter Ella looked incredible with short bangs

Ella had not only shared a picture of herself with her bangs in present day, but also a throwback picture of herself as a little girl sporting a similar hairstyle.

John shares Ella – his only daughter – with late wife Kelly Preston.

The couple are also parents to late son Jett, who tragically passed away at the age of 16 in 2009, and son Benjamin, nine.

Ella recently marked her 21st birthday at home in Florida, the first one without her beloved mum, who sadly passed away from cancer in July.

Doting dad John with children Ella and Benjamin

While the family have endured a lot of heartache, John has done his best to ensure that his children still have happy memories.

He has been sharing lots of upbeat posts on social media over the past few months, including a sweet picture of their new addition to the family - a pet cat called Crystal - and a fun Super Bowl advert that he and Ella took part in.

Last month, meanwhile, it was announced that Ella had been given a huge career boost after landing a role in the upcoming movie, Get Lost.

The Grease star and his daughter took part in the Super Bowl ad

She shared the exciting news on Instagram with a post and was flooded with well wishes.

Ella wrote: “I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project!”

The project is a young adult movie which Deadline likened to "a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland with creatures turned into human characters." Ella will play Alicia/Alice who goes on a magical trip to Budapest.

