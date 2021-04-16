GMA's Ginger Zee shares heartbreaking message about young fan The GMA star wanted to help tell his story

Ginger Zee had one young fan in her thoughts on Thursday when she shared an emotional message about his health and urged her followers to support him.

The Good Morning America meteorologist took to Instagram with a heartbreaking post about a four-year-old boy, Griffin, she had met ten years ago suffering from cancer.

Ginger sadly shared an update that he had relapsed a decade later and she pleaded with her social media followers to help him and others suffering too.

Ginger wanted to share Griffin's story

Alongside photos of Griffin then-and-now Ginger wrote: "More than a decade ago I helped raise money for @llsusa in honor of Griffin. He was 4 and in the fight of his life. At 14 yrs old, Griffin relapsed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

"I’ve kept in touch with his mom Gretchen — this past year has not been easy. I know there are thousands of families with children fighting so many diseases— but if I can ask you all to lift up the Ocampo Maks family with prayer and love, it would make me smile.

Ginger has two young sons herself

"Also support LLS if you even have a few dollars so they can support these families and the research to make it go away forever. I’ll link in my story. Griff should be done with chemo in august 2022."

Her fans flooded her comments sending their prayers and well-wishes and thanks Ginger for using her platform for good.

Many also shared their uplifting survival stories of A.L.L which Ginger responded to with thanks.

The TV star is a mother herself and has two young sons, Adrian and Miles, with her television reporter husband Ben Aaron.

When asked about motherhood by Mlive.com she said: "It's the best thing I could have ever done in my life."

