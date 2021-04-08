The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares rare photos with boyfriend during 'important' trip away The Dancing with the Stars judge is dating Fabien Viteri

The Talk star Carrie Ann Inaba has taken herself away for a much-needed vacation this week – and it looks like she's having a wonderful time.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has gone away with her boyfriend Fabien Viteri, and has shared a series of pictures of them enjoying their break away on Instagram.

While Carrie hasn't revealed where they were, she told her followers that it was somewhere "far away" and that the trip had been incredibly important for her.

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update from her bed

She wrote alongside a series of pictures – including one of Fabien on a boat trip and some scenic beach snapshots – "Pontoon boat and great company for the spiritual win.

"There is nothing like being surrounded by water... it's magical. Nature is the magic we sometimes forget is right there for us all to connect with."

Carrie Ann Inaba shared a photo of her boyfriend Fabien Viteri

Discussing how her trip had helped her mental health, Carrie continued: "This week off has been so important for my soul.

"I wish I could share the feeling with each and every one of you. The fresh air, the feeling of the water on your face, the sounds of birds and water lapping on the boat. Smiles on our faces... seeing shores and things we’ve never experienced before."

The professional dancer added: "Living with less and in a much more simple way. Getting up and dancing in the grass and dancing under the stars. It all just feels so right.

Carrie and Fabien have gone away somewhere 'far away'

"Understanding our place in this universe and how we are just a part of this incredible thing called life. "Each one of us, going through a different journey, trying our best to be our best.

"As I ponder, and write, and just exist in nature moving with nature’s tempo, I wonder this: Isn’t HARMONY actually the goal in all things?

The Talk star has gone away after suffering from severe pains

"I believe it is... Harmony."

To end her post, Carrie wrote: "I like the way it feels to be in harmony at this moment, with the world around me, and with the people around me, with the stars at night and with the air I breathe.

"Thank you all for the positive comments and love." Carrie's holiday follows after an eventful month for the star, who was off work prior to The Talk's hiatus after suffering from severe pains.

Luckily, she is now on the mend, and has been prioritising her health and wellbeing.

