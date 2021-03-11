The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update following time off work The Dancing with the Stars judge has been absent from the CBS daytime show

Carrie Ann Inaba has been forced to take time off work this week due to illness, and her absence hasn't gone unnoticed by concerned fans.

The TV star has been inundated with well wishes from The Talk viewers and her co-hosts, who have even sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers while she rests at home.

Carrie has since shared an update with her followers on Instagram explaining her absence.

Lying in bed, the star said: "Hey everyone. I just wanted to give you an update. So I have been out from The Talk since Monday.

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

"Not sure exactly what's been happening but my arms started to go numb and I started having sharp shooting pains as well, along with the regular pain I normally have which is pretty much coming unbearable.

"I have taken a few days off The Talk to try and get to the bottom of this. I have had three MRIs."

Carrie Ann received a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from her The Talk co-stars

The presenter - who has several autoimmune conditions - then went on to explain to her followers the reason that she is so open about her health struggles.

She said: "Also I wanted you guys to know that the reason why I share my health so openly is because I think there are so many stigmas around health and judgement about people who have the conditions I have.

"I want you to know that I will be okay. I won't stop. I'm a Capricorn. I will do everything I can to do the things I want.

"I just wanted to tell you all to take good care of yourselves, especially those dealing with autoimmune conditions."

The DWTS judge suffers from several autoimmune conditions

Carrie has been inundated with support from her fans on social media, with many of them wishing her a speedy recovery on her Instagram page.

"Feel better soon," one wrote, while another commented: "Hope you are feeling okay." A third added: "Get well soon, take care of yourself."

