The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba speaks out after returning to the show The Dancing with the Stars judge had been off work prior to the CBS show's hiatus

The Talk star Carrie Ann Inaba returned to the CBS daytime show on Monday for a memorable episode.

The programme had been put on hiatus for a month following an investigation into Sharon Osbourne's on-air debate with her co-stars.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares rare photos with boyfriend during 'important' break

Carrie had been off work several days before the show's hiatus following severe body pains, but was happy to be back on set at the start of the week.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

The professional dancer posted a sweet message to her fans on Instagram, alongside a selfie. She wrote: "Hello again… it's been a while."

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba reveals exciting news about her job

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba 'healing' as she shares new health update

While a lot of viewers were tweeting about how the show's return – with many praising CBS for not brushing the hiatus under the carpet, while others remarked that Sharon wasn't there to give her side of the story – many were simply pleased to see Carrie back.

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba addressed he absence in a sweet message to her fans

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "So great to see Carrie Ann is back," while another wrote: "Carrie Ann is back, yay!"

The TV personality is feeling refreshed following her recovery, having gone away with her boyfriend on a road trip last week ahead of her return to work.

READ: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares gorgeous beach photos during time off work

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba breaks silence with health update after missing work

Carrie and her partner Fabien Viteri went for a much-needed vacation, and the star documented their travels on social media.

While the co-host didn't reveal where they went, she told her followers that it was somewhere "far away" and that the trip had been incredibly important to her.

The TV star had been absent from The Talk due to illness

At the beginning of March, Carrie took time off work after suffering from severe pain.

She updated her fans on social media at the beginning of April, admitting it had been a "rough few weeks" but that she was now in a place where she was able to "function."

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba announces big news as co-stars show support

MORE: The Talks Carrie Ann Inaba unveils gorgeous halr transformation

"All I want and desire is healing," the morning TV host admitted.

Sharing her gratitude for her doctors, she also sent "so much love" to her partner for "being so patient with me."

During the worst week of her illness, Carrie experienced numb arms and "sharp shooting pains," alongside the "regular pain" she battles.

Carrie is now feeling refreshed following a road trip with her boyfriend

She revealed that her "spinal stenosis was acting up because of inflammation," and that she was also in the middle of a "fibromyalgia flare."

MORE: The Talk's Sheryl Underwood makes surprise confession about Sharon Osbourne

The presenter has several autoimmune conditions and also has to deal with old dance injuries.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.