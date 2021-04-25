Christina Anstead is a proud soccer mum in celebratory post Her son is turning into quite the football star!

Christina Anstead has several reasons to celebrate at the moment – not only is the star selling her Newport Beach house to start a new life, but her son, Brayden, is turning into quite the football star.

In a celebratory post, the mum-of-three cradled Brayden, aged five, at the end of his first football match, and she looked every bit the proud soccer mum as the pair flashed huge smiles.

The Flip or Flop star looked beautiful in a denim hooded jacket, black leggings and white trainers, with a small bag around her waist.

Beaming with pride, she said: "Brays first soccer game and he scored."

Fans were also in a celebratory mood following the post, as one said: "Of course he did! Congrats Bray, have a great season!" Another added: "Awesome Bray!"

And although many posted thumbs up or clapping emojis, several others noticed a family resemblance when it came to the youngster.

"Wow, he looks just like his dad," commented one, while a second wrote: "Man, he looks just like his dad."

Christina was a proud soccer mum

Christina shares two of her three children, daughter Taylor, aged 10, and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

She shares her third child, Hudson, aged one, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead. The pair split in September 2020, but continue to happily co-parent the tot.

While doing some house hunting of his own with Hudson, Ant made a horrific discovery in one of the properties that he viewed.

Ant carried his baby around the property and explained: "We are doing a bit of house hunting and there are a few hazards in some of these houses.

The star is a doting mother to three children

"This is probably the worst because I'm downstairs and this is the shower and this and this… are live wires," he said pointing to some fixtures by the shower head.

As Hudson let out a small moan, Ant added: "I know. Deathtrap."

Christina and Ant used to live together in Newport Beach, but the house is now on the market following their split, with People confirming the 4,804 square foot home had been listed for $6million.

Christina designed the interior of the house, describing it as a "bohemian modern farmhouse."

