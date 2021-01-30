Christina Anstead's children have very special roles at wedding The star is going through a divorce

Christina Anstead might be going through her second divorce but wedding bells are still in the air for her family.

The Flip or Flop star is a doting mum to three gorgeous children, two of whom have been given very special roles in their father, Tarek El Moussa's, upcoming nuptials.

Christina’s first husband - who she shares her two oldest offspring, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, five, with - is planning to tie the knot with Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, who exclusively revealed to HELLO! what the children will do on their big day.

"We want Taylor and Brayden to stand up there with us," she said. "Taylor and I are very close, since the day I met her.

"And I was telling Tarek yesterday, she's like my little bestie, she's just so much fun, so full of life and she's so highly intelligent, we just have the best conversations and we have so much fun together."

She continued: "Taylor will be the head bridesmaid, we are not having a bridal party, and she will be up there with me.

Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa is marrying Heather Rae Young

"Brayden will be the ring bearer, hopefully he doesn't lose it down the aisle! I am sure Tarek and him will go tux shopping and have a fun father-son day."

Christina is also a mum to Hudson, one, who she shares with Ant Anstead. She officially filed for divorce and joint legal custody of their son in November.

The Christina on the Coast star recently reverted to her maiden name on social media.

Christina has three children

While Christina and Tarek are no longer married, they continue to work together on Flip or Flop.

Tarek told Us Weekly that despite their split in 2016 they have come out of it successfully.

"We're co-parenting, we're filming [Flip or Flop], we're business partners, so things are going better than they’ve been in a long time," he said.

Christina is going through a divorce from second husband Ant Anstead

"That's great for us. You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season’s episodes are some of the best we’ve ever done. Who would have thought 10 years later the show is getting better?"

