Christina Anstead's ex makes alarming discovery while house hunting with their son The Flip or Flop star shares her young son with Ant Anstead

What should have been an exciting expedition for Christina Anstead’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, and their son, Hudson, turned into an alarming experience which he shared on Instagram.

The Flip or Flop star’s former hubby was house-hunting in California with their little boy when things turned sour.

In the video on his Stories, Ant was carrying one-year-old Hudson, while walking through a property.

WATCH: Ant Anstead makes terrifying discovery while house hunting with his son

He explained to the camera: "We are doing a bit of house hunting and there are a few hazards in some of these houses. This is probably the worst because I'm downstairs and this is the shower and this and this… are live wires."

Ant pointed to two exposed wires hanging down inside the cubicle right next to the showerhead.

"I know. Deathtrap," he said as his son let out a little moan.

Christina and Ant split in September 2020

The British TV presenter split from Christina in September 2020 but they continue to successfully co-parent Hudson.

Ant recently opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and revealed details of his relationship with his ex.

"Being that we both have experience with co-parenting has certainly helped make it easy," he said of navigating parenthood post divorce from Christina. "We have found a groove that works for us both and puts Hudson first."

Ant shares his youngest son with Christina

He also has an incredible connection with his youngest son - he has two older children in the UK with his first wife - and spoke about that.

"He and I have this amazing little bond together," Ant said. "We rotate around each other. And while he only speaks a few words as of now, I know exactly what he’s saying.

"We love to read together, and we do so every night before bed. He’s getting really good at identifying his favourite books and toys."

