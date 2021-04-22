To mark Earth Day, Kelly Ripa has shared some unbelievable family photos, including a throwback picture of her three children.

Earth Day is an annual event held on 22 April where people show their support for environmental protection.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan presenter commemorated the important day by sharing four beautiful pictures which showcased the planet's beauty.

In the first and final shots, she featured only the natural environment, while the second and third snaps featured her family.

The first picture was of a beautiful white hyacinth, with the final jaw-dropping photo featuring the sun setting over a secluded beach.

Kelly's second snapshot was a beautiful throwback of the presenter's three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin as the three played around on a series of rocks.

Kelly shared a throwback snap of her kids

Michael sat peacefully on the rocks, while Lola struck a fierce pose and Joaquin threw his arms into the air in celebration.

The third romantic snap featured Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos with a beautiful sunset behind them, with Kelly in a two-piece bathing suit and Mark in a pair of shorts.

All four of the snaps featured the Clair de Lune, which translates from French as 'moonlight', a classical piece of music composed by Claude Debussy in 1905.

The presenter recently had big news to celebrate as it was revealed that Live with Kelly and Ryan had been ranked as the most-watched daytime talk show for two weeks in a row.

Kelly and her husband enjoyed a beautiful sunset

Findings from a report also revealed that the programme ranked as the number one talk show for women aged between 25 and 54 for 57 consecutive weeks.

Kelly and Ryan have been hosting the show together since 2017, with Ryan taking over hosting duties from Michael Strahan when he left to join Good Morning America full-time.

Kelly first joined the show in 2001, initially paired with the late Regis Philbin, and has hosted the show with a variety of co-stars over the years.

Last year, Ryan praised his co-star in an interview with ET, enthusing: "I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that. We do a television show, but it's not just a television show.

"We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

