John and Abbie Duggar praise grandparents Jim Bob and Michelle with adorable new picture

John-David Duggar and wife Abbie have shared a sweet tribute to his parents Jim Bob and Michelle, the grandparents to their one-year-old daughter.

Posting a new picture of the pair with Grace, they captioned the post with a quote about how grandparents make the world "a little softer, a little kinder, a little warmer."

Matriarch Michelle looked glowing in the picture, with her skin sunkissed, while Jim Bob held the camera and took the selfie.

Little Gracie wore a big blue bow in her hair, matching her grandmother who wore an aqua blue cardigan and pearls.

Abbie and John shared this picture of Jim Bob and Michelle with their granddaughter

John is the Duggar's second eldest son, and he is twin brother to sister Jana.

He wed Abbie Burnett in 2018 in Oklahoma, Abbie's home state.

Abbie, 26 at the time and a nurse, and John-David, 28, enjoyed two honeymoons, a beach location after the wedding, and a big trip to Finland months later.

Abbie revealed the news to her sister-in-laws with a fun photoshoot

They welcomed their daughter Grace Annette on 7 January 2020.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl” the pair told TLC, home of their reality show Counting On.

“She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents, but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.

Abbie wed John-David in 2018

The pair revealed their happy pregnancy news to family when Abbie secretly turned up to a pregnancy photoshoot.

Jessa and Joy-Anna, and their sister-in-laws Anna, Lauren, and Kendra, all wore matching gowns for the special pictures, but were shocked to see Abbie turn up with her news.

