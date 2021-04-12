Duggar family stun fans with rare family photos to mark special occasion Parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children

The Duggar family have shared a sweet new family picture with all 19 of their children.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

The new picture looked to have been taken at son Justin's February wedding and showed all 19 siblings, plus their adopted son Tyler, posing in age order.

MORE: Duggar weddings -everything you need to know

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duggars explain courtship

Eldest son Josh stood on the left, next to sister Jana and her twin brother John-David.

At the other end stood the youngest four girls: Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

MORE: Counting On star Joy Anna Duggar celebrates exciting milestone with adorable video of baby daughter

"Happy #NationalSiblingsDay from the Duggars!! Having a large family is an adventure, but it has been so worth it!," they captioned the post.

"How many siblings do you have? Comment and tag them below!"

The Duggar siblings all got together for Justin's wedding

In a second picture, the nine girls all posed together, including Jill who has in recent years become estranged from the family.

The 11 boys also all posed for a picture together. Tyler is Michelle's niece's son; they took over as Tyler's guardians in 2017 and later adopted the young boy.

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook.

They follow strict guidelines in their day-to-day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

Ten of their children are married - Joshua, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, and Justin.

Jana (right) is the eldest daughter

Jed, 22, recently wed Katey Nakatsu in a beautiful Arkansas ceremony.

The Counting On star surprised fans by revealing they had "quietly developed" their romance over the past year.

A courtship was never announced by the family, and fans first discovered the wedding date when Without A Crystal Ball was sent a wedding invitation.

However, Jed has now broken his silence, and shared details of their relationship with fans.

MORE: Counting On's Justin Duggar shares video of first kiss with 19-year-old wife

Jed recently wed Katey Nakatsu

"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!" he wrote alongside a gorgeous wedding picture of the pair.

"We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!

"I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here