Counting On's Duggar family share updates as snow hits Arkansas in April

Arkansas has been hit with a late spring snow storm, and the Duggar family have taken to social media to share video and images.

"Snow in Arkansas in April?!" the official Duggar family account captioned a video, which saw Michelle and Jim Bob's adopted son Tyler riding a lawn mower in the weather.

Their son Jackson could be heard on the video calling the weather "crazy," adding: "It's snowing out here and me and Tyler are mowing the lawn."

"I didn't think I would live to see the day when I would be mowing in the snow."

Jackson's sister Jill also took to social media to share a video of her backyard, and admitted it was "very random for NorthWest Arkansas this late in the spring."

Tyler could be seen mowing the lawn in the snow

She then shared that her two sons, Israel, six, and three-year-old Samuel.are going to want to play in the snow when they get home from work.

Her eldest son Israel recently celebrated his sixth birthday with a special day filled with his favorite things.

The mom-of-two shared several stories on social media about her young son, calling him her "sweet boy."

Jill shared video from her yard

Jill revealed he "had his favorite cereal for breakfast" and "heard his birthday announced on the radio".

He also made "specific" requests for his birthday cake, which was a blue and white sponge cake with a fish design.

She admitted her boys wouldn't be able to wait to get home

The former Counting On star also shared also shared that Israel had "Taco Bell plans for later today and proudly wore his “birthday boy” ribbon to school!"

She praised the six-year-old for being "such a good big brother" adding: "We’ve seen him mature so much in the last year that it makes me wish time would just slow down a little!!"

